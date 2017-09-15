Football: Lions too strong for Knights in region battle

Unfortunately for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team, Friday night’s marquee GISA Region 1-AAA matchup against Trinity Christian School-Sharpsburg did not live up to its billing.
The Knights were overwhelmed by the visiting Lions, 54-6, falling to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in region play. Trinity continued its strong play of late and did not allow BCA to put points on the scoreboard until deep in the second half once the outcome had already been determined.
“We hit a big road bump tonight,” Knights coach Lance Fendley said. “The stage was big and we weren’t ready for it. I take the responsibility for it. I didn’t have the team ready to play.”
BCA standout running back Tanner Schwebel was held in check by the Lion defense. The junior did finish with 157 yards on 28 carries, but 80 of those yards came on a fourth-quarter touchdown run when the Knights trailed 54-0.
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg scored early and often, using big plays to set the tone. The Lions reached the end zone on runs of 49, 4, 39, 51 and 5 yards in the first half as well as a 40-yard pass.
“This game does not define us,” Fendley said. “We played a very good football team tonight but we are a good team too. When we do our job we are very tough to beat. We didn’t do our job for three quarters tonight.”
Schwebel and Eliel Saint-Louis both had interceptions in the second half for the Knight defense.
“We have two decisions at this point,” Fendley said. “We can fold the tents and say it was a good run or we can go back to work Monday and get ready for Dominion. We still have a lot to play for this season and we have many goals that are still obtainable.”
Despite trailing 41-0 at halftime, Fendley wanted to show his team he was not giving up on the contest or his players. Fendley declined to have a running clock in the third quarter despite Trinity’s big lead.
BCA will be on the road next Friday when it continues its region scheduled at Dominion Christian.
