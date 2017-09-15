Football: Landis' late touchdown lifts Winder-Barrow past Loganville

LOGANVILLE — On a night when neither he nor the Winder-Barrow’s offense were at their best, Bulldoggs quarterback Brock Landis made the big play when it counted most.
Landis dove into the end zone on a sneak from a yard out with 2:45 remaining to help lift Winder-Barrow to a tough come-from-behind 17-14 win at Loganville on Friday.
The non-region victory gave the Bulldoggs, who trailed 14-0 after the first quarter before rallying, their first 4-0 start since 2007.
“As ugly as it was, I’m just real proud of kids for fighting like mad,” said Bulldoggs coach Heath Webb, whose team entered the game ranked eighth in GHSA Class AAAAAA. “They just never quit. Sometimes in a season, you’ve got to win an ugly game. Hopefully this is the only one this year. We had to battle like crazy and pull out every stop, but we got it done.”
Landis’ touchdown capped a nine-play, 43-yard drive that started with 4:59 left in the game after Logan Cash recovered a fumble for the Bulldoggs. Landis, known more for his arm, took to the ground on the drive, running the ball four times for 37 yards, including a couple of key first-down runs on third-and-long, before punching in the eventual game-winner.
The Red Devils started the ensuing drive at their 9 and threatened when they got a big 40-yard pass completion from David Smith to Josiah Wright that got the ball down to the Winder-Barrow 27. But on third down, Deondre Millwood tripped up a scrambling Smith back at the 30, and Smith’s fourth-down pass was picked off by Ryan Mayard at the 10 to seal the victory for the Bulldoggs.
Nothing came easy Friday for the Bulldoggs’ offense, which turned the ball over four times against an aggressive Loganville defense, including an 80-yard interception return for a score by defensive end Conner Winkler midway through the first quarter after the Bulldoggs had gotten the ball down to the Red Devil 1-yard line.
But the Winder-Barrow defense continued its own stingy ways, creating five takeaways, including an interception by Ryan Mayard that snuffed out the Red Devils’ last-ditch drive with under a minute left.
“When you turn the ball over four times and come out plus-one, that’s a big deal right there and it made the difference in the game tonight,” said Webb, whose team is now plus-9 in the turnover category on the year. “We knew it would be difficult for both offenses because we run the same offense and both defenses are so familiar with it. They’ve got a really good defensive line and secondary and their pass rush was really good tonight.
“When you’re having a hard time moving the ball in those situations, sometimes you have to turn to your quarterback to make some plays with his legs and Brock did that tonight.”
After Winkler’s interception return put Loganville (0-4) up early, the Bulldoggs’ next possession stalled out at midfield. The Red Devils answered with their strongest drive of the night, an 80-yard march that last just over four minutes and ended with a 22-yard touchdown scamper by D’errius Hart on the final play of the opening quarter.
The Bulldoggs eventually cut the deficit to 14-3 in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Harlin Brown, and after the Bulldoggs got a quick stop, Landis made another heads-up play that changed the complexion of the game. With a third-and-7 at the Red Devil 37, a bad snap got past Landis, who was sent scrambling back about 20 yards. But the senior alertly found running back Jamar Mack, who had slipped in behind the secondary, and connected with him on a 35-yard pass down to the 2. Mack scored from a yard out two plays later to make it 14-10 heading into the locker room.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the second half, but another key moment came when Loganville missed a 32-yard field goal attempt with 7:31 left in the game.
Winder-Barrow returns to action Sept. 22 at North Oconee. It will be the Bulldoggs’ final non-region contest before beginning Region 8-AAAAAA play Sept. 29 at home against Apalachee.
—
W 0 10 0 7 — 17
L 14 0 0 0 — 14
L—Conner Winkler 80 interception return (Trevor Weeks kick)
L—D’errius Hart 22 run (Weeks kick)
W—Harlin Brown 35 FG
W—Jamar Mack 1 run (Brown kick)
W—Brock Landis 1 run (Brown kick)
Football: Landis' late touchdown lifts Winder-Barrow past Loganville
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry