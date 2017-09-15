Leopards fall 38-6 against Panthers

The Banks County Leopards fell to 1-3 on the season after a 38-6 loss vs. Union County on Friday night.

The Leopards were led by Clayton Dykhouse's 115 rushing yards. He also scored the team's lone touchdown with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Union County scored two touchdowns in the first and second quarters, respectively. A field goal at the end of the first half gave the Panthers 31-6 lead at halftime.
The final touchdown came with 6:32 left in the game.
More to come on this story.
