Jefferson 35, Flowery Branch 29: Dragons gut out win against former coach

Jefferson reunited with its old coach on Friday but made sure he didn’t leave town with a win.
Behind a 22-point fourth quarter, Jefferson beat Ben Hall’s Flowery Branch team 35-29 in Hall’s return to Memorial Stadium.
Colby Wood ran for 201 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns, and Bryce Moore threw for 142 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Zac Corbin as the Dragons overcame a 16-6 halftime deficit to win a high-profile non-region game.
“It’s important, but it’s another win on the schedule,” Moore said. “It’s exciting just to win a game, especially against this kind of team and the kind of emotional connection we have with that team. It’s great.”
Speaking of that connection, the return of Hall did provide a little motivation, according to Moore.
“We tried to keep it not personal,” he said. “We just tried to keep it to just ‘do what we do and do what we do best.’”
That wasn’t always easy to do.
Cathcart, who was quickly promoted to head coach after Hall departed in January, said he let the pressure of the game get to him in the first half. The coach said he apologized to his team at halftime after it trailed by 10 points.
“I did everything I said I wouldn’t do this week,” Cathcart said. “I got worried about what everybody thought of me, ‘What if I lose to Ben or what if this happens and that happens?’ I coached the first half angry and impatient — I’m just trying to be transparent by admitting that. I went in and told them, ‘I did everything I asked y’all not to do, and I’m not going to do it the second half — we’re going to build things, we’re going to get into a rhythm, we’re going to be a little more patient.’”
The renewed focus seemed to work as Cathcart’s team put up 29 points in the second half to beat a much-improved Flowery Branch program.
“I’m very proud of Ben and the job that he has done in a short period of time — nothing short of miraculous … It’s just good to get out here with a ‘W,’” Cathcart said.
For Hall, the matchup meant returning to the school where he won 44 games in four seasons.
“It was tough coming back,” Hall said. “It was emotional. But when I got here, there was a sense of satisfaction, just remembering what we’d done here … the ball games we won, the memories we made. But once the game started the emotions were out the window, and it was football. Now that the game is over, I’ll see old friends, and you know, I’m glad this night is over.”
Hall, who went 24-3 at games at Memorial Stadium during his time at Jefferson, had new his team in position to win in the fourth quarter, up 22-13 with 11:56 left.
But Wood and Moore led the Dragons to three consecutive scoring drives, culminating with an 8-yard touchdown from Wood to give Dragons a 35-22 lead with just 1:47 remaining in the game.
Flowery Branch’s Malik Damons scored from five yards out, cutting the Dragons’ lead to 35-29 with 49 seconds left, but Jefferson recovered the ensuring onside kick to put the game away.
Matthew Nilsen led Jefferson’s defensive effort with 10 tackles (eight solo). Noah Mulvey finished with nine.
“It was just a great high school football game,” Cathcart said. “You hate that somebody had to lose, and you hate that it was Ben and them because, boy, they’re going to have a great year.”
Hall said his team “fought to the end.”
“We’ve just got to learn to close the door when we have an opportunity against a great team like Jefferson,” he said. “We’re going to learn from this experience, and we’re going to be a better ball team because we played Jefferson tonight.”
Meanwhile, the Dragons look to build on their fourth quarter performance.
Moore threw a touchdown pass to Corbin from nine-yards out with 8:44 left in the game to cut Flowery Branch’s lead to 22-20 and later set up Jefferson’s go-ahead score with a 41-yard scamper down to the Flowery Branch 2-yard line.
“It was supposed to be a bubble (screen) but they outflanked us,” Moore explained of his long scramble. “And they had nobody right there were I was going. So I took it.”
Wood scored one play later, and Moore hit Sammy Elegreet for a 2-point conversion to put Jefferson ahead 28-22.
A turnover on downs gave Jefferson the ball on the Flowery Branch 36. Five plays later, Wood knifed through the Falcon defense for an 8-yard touchdown.
Wood gained 166 of his 201 yards after halftime.
“He’s the best in the state,” Moore said.
Cathcart praised the all-state running back for his second half performance.
“Everyone in the stadium knows he’s getting the ball in the second half, and yet he still (did that),” he said. “The offensive line found hole for him and did a great job.”
Flowery Branch, which was off to a 3-0 start, showed early on that the night would unfold differently than last year’s 33-0 loss to Jefferson.
The Falcons marched 15 plays on its opening drive and took a 3-0 lead with a 25-yard field goal.
The Dragons didn’t get on the board until the second quarter when Moore tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Corbin to put Jefferson head 6-3. Corbin finished with 50 yards receiving on five catches.
But Flowery Branch quarterback Elijah Gainey threw a touchdown pass of 18 yards to Nick Lance and an 84-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Strown — who dodged a tackle about five yards past the line of scrimmage and sprinted to the end zone — to stake the Falcons to a 16-6 halftime lead.
Jefferson, however, opened the second half with a renewed commitment to the running game and produced a 14-yard march that ended with Wood scoring from a yard out on fourth down, cutting Flowery Branch’s lead to 16-13.
“We just set our jaw,” Moore said. “We went into the locker room and made adjustments, coaches made adjustments.”
“We stuck with what our game plan was,” said Cathcart, “and I think our kids responded.”
For the Dragons, who lost in the final minute at Thomson on Sept. 2, this marked a second-straight game decided in the final quarter. While Jefferson fell short at Thomson, it made the plays to win this time.
“There’s something special inside of them,” Cathcart said. “A lot of people, I think, around here expect us to compete with last year’s team, with Caleb Chandler and Dontae (Wilson) and those guys … We just compare to where we start to where we are now, and I’m just very proud of the progress they’ve made.”
