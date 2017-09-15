Football: Leopards fall 38-6 against Panthers

The Banks County Leopards fell to 1-3 on the season after a 38-6 loss vs. Union County on Friday night.
The Leopards were led by Clayton Dykhouse's 115 rushing yards. He also scored the team's lone touchdown with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
"I thought we came out of the gate pretty well," head coach Josh Shoemaker said. The Leopards were limited in practice this past week from the cancellation of school due to Tropical Storm Irma which passed through on Monday.
"I hate to use this analogy but it's like any sport you stay off of for a long time, and then you come back out, you're either going to play really great or not play so well," Shoemaker said. "I thought we did OK coming out."
On the game's opening drive, the Leopards strung together a nine-play drive but came away with no points as three penalties set the team behind at different points. The offense turned it over on downs.
The Panthers (4-0) needed only eight plays to cover 63 yards for the game's first touchdown with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
The Leopards responded with a 10-play drive that included a 30-yard connection from Sawyer Pace to Jacob Lehotsky to keep the drive alive. Dykhouse ended the drive with a two-yard score. He carried the ball seven times on the drive. A missed extra point kept the Leopards behind 7-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers' Chayton Schafer returned the ball near the Leopards' goal line but fumbled; however, a fumble into the end zone caused a scrum for the ball which was recovered by the Panthers' Hunter Kelley. The lead was 14-6.
The Panthers added to their lead on the next possession when quarterback Cole Wright scrambled 39 yards for a touchdown with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
The Leopards' second-quarter possessions included three punts and an interception.
After the interception, the Panthers bumped the lead to 28-6 when Wright found the end zone from three yards away.
A 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave the Panthers a 31-6 lead.
"I thought it should've been a lot closer at halftime," Shoemaker said, "but they play pretty fast and that's a good football team.
"But our kids fought like crazy."
The Leopards' defense gave up only one score in the second half that came with 6:32 left in the game to move the final score to 38-6.
"Our kids didn't really get to practice," Shoemaker explained. "Today was the first day we had everybody there.
"Kids couldn't get out because of power lines and I've still got kids without power. That's not an excuse. I told them we were going to come play the game. The biggest thing is I didn't want to rob our kids that had worked, been in this program and robbing our seniors and everybody else, didn't want to rob them of the opportunity to come play the game. They got off the bus and they played well. We just got beat. There's no other way to put it."
Region play begins next week as the Leopards travel to Monticello.
