‘Libby’ Nix (7-22-17)

MACON - Elizabeth “Libby” D. Nix, 89, passed away July 22, 2017.
Born in Bethlehem, Ga., on June 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Davis and Lelia Jane Page Davis. Libby was a graduate of Winder High School. Following graduation, she worked in Atlanta for Sears Roebuck, followed by a 39-year career at AT&T.
Upon her retirement, she built a home on Lake Jackson, where she enjoyed hosting family and friends, for 20 years. Guests could always count on homemade biscuits, pecan pies and pound cake! Following an extended illness in 2011, Libby moved to Macon, where she resided with her great-nephew, Chad Davis, and his family, Anna, Madeline and Audrey. She quickly became known as “Aunt Libby” to anyone who visited The Davises, or read about her adventures on Facebook.
Libby will be remembered for her beautiful smile, positive outlook, marvelous sense of style, and zest for jumping in a car and going! She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her brother, Cecil Paige Davis, Woodstock; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 23, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place in Macon, with the Rev. Frank Broome officiating. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon, has charge of arrangements.
