BETHLEHEM - Nathan Alan Patrick, 33, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2017, surrounded by his family following a courageous fight against cancer.
Mr. Patrick was a native of Athens. For fourteen years he served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Stanley Patrick.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Mrs. April Renfroe Patrick, Bethlehem; son, Caleb Patrick; daughter, Alyssa Patrick; mother, Teresa Thrasher Patrick; and brother, Josh (wife Candace and nephew Brayden) Patrick.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Patrick were held Sunday, September 17, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Nathan Patrick (09-14-17)
