ROYSTON - Julia Nell Bone Frazier, 86, lifelong resident of Jackson County, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.
Ms. Frazier was born in Jefferson on November 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Ernest M. Bone and Julia Brooks Bone. She was a seamstress having worked with Blue Bell Manufacturing and was of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her sons, Alan Tumlin and Richard Whitley; daughters, Ellen Tumlin and Wanda Staples; and brother, Willie Bone.
Survivors include her son, Gerry S. (Linda) Tumlin, Athens; daughters, Tine T. (Randal) Franklin, Dahlonega, and Lynn Adams (Sherry Jackson), Danielsville; step-sons, George Whitley and Wayne Whitley, both of Athens; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, September 17, with the Rev. James Gunn officiating. Interment was in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Carnesville.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, was in charge of arrangements.
Julia Frazier (09-15-17)
