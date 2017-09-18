NICHOLSON - Christina Danielle Hamilton, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
Mrs. Hamilton was born in Demorest, Ga., the daughter to Lisa and Israel Wilson of Jefferson. Mrs. Hamilton was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Jane Cathey.
Survivors include her husband, Justin Hamilton, Commerce; children, LenaKae Kesler, Isabella Grace Kesler, and Rosalee Israel Hamilton; mother and father, Lisa and Israel Wilson, Nicholson, father, William Bryant, Gainesville; sister, Rebecca Harley Roberts, Nicholson; grandparents, Bishop Ronald and Marlene Wilson, Jefferson; great-grandparents, Vernon and Mildred Wilson, Nicholson, Minnie Neal Moore, Ila, and Olean Cathey, Demorest; and an aunt, Becky Ramsey, Nicholson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 3 p.m. in the River of Life Congregational Church in Nicholson with Bishop Ronald Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Lisa Wilson, 980 Lakeview Drive, Nicholson, Georgia 30565.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Christina Hamilton (09-10-17)
