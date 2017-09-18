COMMERCE - Danice Marian Perry, 81, died Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Ms. Perry was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late, Aubrey J. and Reba Bray Perry. Ms. Perry was retired from the University of Georgia, and had worked for Life of Virginia for 15 years and the Credit Bureau for two years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, past president of the Pilot Club, and a University of Georgia graduate.
Survivors include a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 20, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the First Baptist Church of Commerce: 1345 South Elm St., Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Danice Perry (09-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry