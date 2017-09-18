HOSCHTON - Maxine Bauer Rigglesford, 69, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017.
Maxine was born in Canandaigua, N.Y., the daughter of the late Albert and Colleen Kimball Bauer. She was a nurse for 40 years. Maxine was a simple, caring person and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bauer.
Survivors include her husband, David Rigglesford; son, Mark Rigglesford and wife Erin; sisters, Marlene Rowe and Linda Montanye; sisters-in-law, Dorothy DiLuzio and husband Frank, and Sue Brownell; granddaughters, Patsy, Piper and Poppy; and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be of your choice in Maxine's memory.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 8, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Maxine Rigglesford (09-14-17)
