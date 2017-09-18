James “Jimmy” Alford, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at his residence Monday, September 18, 2017, at approximately 2 a.m. He was preceded in death by his son, James Arthur “Art” Alford III; and his parents, James Arthur, Sr. and Celia Kelley Alford.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Patton Alford; daughter, Theresa Alford; brother and sister-in-law, Charles A. and Peggy Alford; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Alford and Roy Beaty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J. Wendell and Donna Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born and raised in Lawrenceville and attended Bethesda Elementary School until 7th grade and then transferred to Georgia Military Academy and went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Tech. Jimmy was a kind, loving, and generous husband and father. He was loved and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Jimmy’ Alford Jr. (09-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry