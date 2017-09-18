Judy Smith (09-17-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, September 18. 2017
JEFFERSON - Judy Kay Smith, 63, died Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Smith was born in Decatur, the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Lois Watson Sneed. She was employed as a beautician.

Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Stancil (Jonathon) and Brandi Black (Jason), all of Commerce, and Rikki Smith, Jefferson; grandchildren, Austin Black, Taylor Black, Chance Stancil, Kyler Stancil and Knox Stancil; and former husband and best friend, Richard Smith.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 20, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
