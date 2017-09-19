‘Jimmy’ Duran (09-16-17)

FLOWERY BRANCH - James “Jimmy” Edward Duran, 65, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Jimmy owned and operated an auto parts business in Winder for 40 years. He loved cars, NASCAR and his family.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Cooper Duran; mother, Joyce Duran; father and mother-in-law, Dean and Estelle Cooper, all of Flowery Branch; son, Jamie Duran and wife Amber, Gainesville; daughter, Deana Harrison and husband Shane, Flowery Branch; sister, Janie Fox and husband Gary, Mississippi; grandchildren, Cooper Harrison, Colby Harrison and Stella Kate Duran; nephews, William Fox and Andrew Fox; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 4100 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542. Pastor Scott Wilson will be officiating. Interment to follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, at the church.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
