Rev. Perry Smith (09-16-17)

ALTO - Rev. Perry Smith, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Rev. Smith was born on January 7, 1936, in Greene County, Ga., the son of the late Morgan Amos and Frances Lillie Belle Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarette Ivester Smith; son, Perry Ray Smith, Jr; sisters, Versie Forehand and Marehaleen Smith; and brothers: Curtis Smith, Crantford Smith, Marvin Smith, David Smith, Alford Smith, Alvin Smith, and Marlin Smith. He was a member of Phi Delta Lodge #148 in Homer, Ga., Order of the Eastern Star Phi Delta #542, and Silver Shoals Baptist Church. He served in the Georgia National Guard. Rev. Smith was a Minister of the Gospel for 44 years. He retired from the Warren Featherbone Company as a supervisor with 46 years of service.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jessie Ann and Chuck Gilliland, Alto; sons, Morgan Amos Smith II and John Mark Smith, both of Alto; sister, Edna Ruth Michaud, Corpus Cove, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, with the Revs. Darren J. Palmer and Trent Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Barrett officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Habersham County American Legion Post #84, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter #15. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.
