Dennis Thomas (09-18-17)

JEFFERSON - Dennis Lamar Thomas, 58, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017.
Mr. Thomas was born in Athens, the son to the late James and Marie Self Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a retired police officer with the City of Jefferson, a member of the Georgia Police Officers’ Association, was of the Baptist denomination, and a super supporter of his two granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife, Cammie Wilkes Thomas, Jefferson; sons, Derrick Thomas, Jefferson, Blake Thomas and his wife K.C., Bogart; brothers, Eddie Thomas and Charles Thomas, Athens, Randy Thomas, Nicholson, Randall Thomas, Athens; sisters, Brenda Archer, Debra Bridges, both of Commerce; Jackie Thomas, Jefferson; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Victoria Thomas and Morgan Marie Thomas; and his loving pets, Lily Rose and Turtle.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
