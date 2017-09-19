MAYSVILLE - Ronald Wayne Allison, 69, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Allison was born in Lilburn, Ga., the son of the late Leonard D. and Ruby Hughes Allison. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin Cass. Mr. Allison was retired from Conwed Plastics, Athens, and was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Harris Allison; and son-in-law, Terry Cass, Maysville.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Allison (09-18-17)
