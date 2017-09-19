‘Vic’ Lord (09-16-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, September 19. 2017
Updated: 7 hours ago
James Victor "Vic" Lord, 56, passed on Saturday September 16, 2017.

Mr. Lord was the son of the late Victor Lord and Judy Hale Bell. Mr. Lord worked for Flowers Inc. and was an Army Veteran. He graduated from Clarke Central High and from Athens Tech.

Survivors include his brother and nephew, Charles and Dylan Lord.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens on Sunday September 24.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.