James Victor "Vic" Lord, 56, passed on Saturday September 16, 2017.
Mr. Lord was the son of the late Victor Lord and Judy Hale Bell. Mr. Lord worked for Flowers Inc. and was an Army Veteran. He graduated from Clarke Central High and from Athens Tech.
Survivors include his brother and nephew, Charles and Dylan Lord.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens on Sunday September 24.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Vic’ Lord (09-16-17)
