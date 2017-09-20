Fall break still scheduled

With Banks County schools closed five days last week due to the power outages and downed trees, there has been concern in the community that the scheduled fall break will be cancelled.
Superintendent Stan Davis said at the board of education meeting Monday night that the fall break, scheduled for Oct. 2-6, will be held. There had been concern among parents because many already have reservations made for trips during that week.
Davis said the system has some flexibility because of days built into the schedule already to account for missed days, as well as the system being a “charter school.”
Davis also gave an update on the storm damage last week as Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irma brought high winds and rain to Banks County. The damage includes the scoreboard being knocked over at the stadium and roof damage at the high school auditorium which caused water and electrical damage inside the facility. Davis said staff is accessing these problems and other minor damage and getting costs on repairs.
