Pending approval from Superior Court, Barrow County will have a second full-time magistrate judge.
Barrow County Chief Magistrate Caroline Power Evans filed a motion with the Superior Court judges on Sept. 14, the day after the Barrow County Board of Commissioners met, to increase the number of magistrate judges to two.
At the advisement of county attorney Angie Davis, the BOC approved the motion to abolish Jaime Crowe’s clerk position once an appointment from the Superior Court judges changes her from a part-time magistrate to a full-time position. Upon receiving that order, Crowe will serve as a judge rather than a clerk.
Evans said the Superior Court judges had been presented with the same caseload reports and research given to county manager Mike Renshaw and have supported her efforts the entire time.
Evans made her initial request concerning Crowe during the Aug. 22 meeting but commissioners tabled the request at that time.
Also at the Sept. 13 meeting the BOC voted to require the Magistrate Court and Barrow County to be in compliance with Georgia law in how a part-time Magistrate judge’s salary is configured. Currently, the part-time judge is paid at a fixed rate of approximately $592 per month.
The law actually requires that the salary be configured at an hourly rate (either $22.22 per hour or 90 percent of the Chief Magistrate’s salary based on an hourly rate) or a minimum of $592 per month, whichever is more. Therefore, the Chief Magistrate has to certify the hours of the part-time judge and submit to the payroll department.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Second full-time magistrate position greenlit by commission
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry