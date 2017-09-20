Football: Doggs travel to North Oconee for final non-region tune-up

Winder-Barrow turned in its sloppiest performance of the season last week at Loganville, but the Bulldoggs made enough big plays when they needed to in a 17-14 win.
Still, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb wants to see his team correct those mistakes Friday when the Bulldoggs travel to North Oconee for the final tune-up before region play begins next week.
“We’ve got to do a much better job of taking care of the football,” Webb said, pointing to the four turnovers by the Bulldoggs’ offense last week, including a long interception return for a score by Loganville. “We weren’t as sharp in the passing game as we needed to be. When you have over 300 yards of offense but only 17 points, that’s a product of not taking care of the ball, making untimely mistakes and missing assignments. But I think a good part of it was just Loganville being very solid on defense. They did everything we expected, but they did it very well.”
Winder-Barrow, ranked ninth in GHSA Class AAAAAA, will be seeking its first 5-0 start since 1993 when the Bulldoggs went 11-3 and reached the Class AAA semifinals. To do so, they’ll have to be on guard against another upset-minded opponent.
After winning its season opener over Grovetown, North Oconee dropped three straight games against Morgan County, Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central. The Class AAAA Titans are just 1-13 since reaching the state playoffs eight straight seasons from 2008-2015.
But Webb said they’ve shown improvement under first-year coach Tyler Aurandt.
“They’ve got a new staff and are trying to figure out who they are,” Webb said. “But they’re getting better and more comfortable each week. You can look in the film at a play they ran in week one and see how much sharper and crisper it was in week four. They’ve assembled a good staff and we know those guys are going to be coached up and ready to play this week.”
