Softball: Wildcats stay atop region standings with 2-1 win over Habersham

The Apalachee High School softball team fell behind early to visiting Habersham Central Tuesday afternoon in region action but rallied for a 2-1 victory to remain the leader in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA standings.
The Wildcats (11-10, 7-1 region) benefited from a 2-for-3 performance, including a double, from Bri Bryson and a 2-for-3 effort with two RBIs from Grace Hedges.
Madyson Coe finished 1-for-3 and Emily Hodnett was 1-for-2 at the plate.
S’nyiah Stinson earned the win, working the first five innings and allowing just four hits, three of which came in the top of the first inning.
Stinson recorded two strikeouts and allowed one walk.
Hodnett earned the save, keeping the Raiders off the board in the final two innings.
The Wildcats will travel to rival Winder-Barrow Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in another key region contest.
The final region game for AHS will be Sept. 26 against Lanier on the road. The Longhorns are the lone team to defeat Apalachee to this point in region play.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
