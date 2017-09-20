Winder-Barrow girls cross country runner Kacie Wilson recorded yet another top-three finish Saturday, placing second in the Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School.
Wilson posted a time of 21 minutes, 36 seconds, behind winner Sophia West of Paideia (20 minutes, 32 seconds).
Apalachee’s Molly Silva took sixth place (23 minutes, 15 seconds), while Taylor Salvaggio finished 13th (23 minutes, 56 seconds).
Other top-20 finishers for the Winder-Barrow girls were Haedem Fura (18th; 24 minutes, 27 seconds) and Sarah-Grace Weatherford (19th; 24 minutes, 28 seconds).
The Lady Wildcats finished fourth out of eight teams while the Lady Bulldoggs were seventh.
Druid Hills won the girls team title and was followed by Paideia and Loganville.
In the boys race, Winder-Barrow was sixth out of 10 teams while Apalachee placed ninth. Clarke Central won and was followed by Johnson, Gainesville and Druid Hills.
Apalachee’s Kevin Ellington was the top local boys runner, placing 13th (19 minutes, 1 second). Following right behind him in 14th place was Winder-Barrow’s Jake Martinez (19 minutes, 5 seconds).
Griffin McCauley of Paideia won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds.
Apalachee’s teams will compete again Thursday at the Crow’s Lake Challenge in Jefferson.
Winder-Barrow’s teams return to action Saturday at the Aubrae Gunderson Invitational in Conyers.
