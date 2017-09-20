Commerce schools to keep same millage rate

The school millage rate for Commerce will remain the same.
The Commerce Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a millage rate of 19.139 mills for 2017, the same rate as the last year.
The bond millage rate for the Commerce schools remains at 3 mills.
The net city tax digest for 2017 is $161.8 million, down from the previous year. The major change is a loss of $650,240 because Northridge Medical Center was removed from the digest. It is now a nonprofit organization.
The BOE met for seven minutes Thursday night, a meeting that was rescheduled from Monday because of the effects of Hurricane Irma.
Commerce schools were closed Monday and Tuesday because of power and transportation problems from the storm.
The BOE voted Thursday to “excuse” the two days for students and to have employees to make up the 16 hours time.
