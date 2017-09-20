The Jackson County Board of Commissioners plans to lower its millage rates this fall. The incorporated area rate is slated to fall to 9.416 mills from 9.6 mills and the unincorporated rate to 10.945 mills from 11.01 mills.
The rates and final budget are set to be officially approved Oct. 12.
Among the major items in the proposed budget, the BOC plans to set aside $1 million to go toward the development of a county agricultural center. County leaders said they also plan to solicit private donations to go toward the project.
A small part of those funds may be used in FY2018 to do initial planning for the project, which was at the top of the county’s “wish list” following the BOC’s planning retreat in the summer.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC plans to cut tax rate
