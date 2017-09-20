Jefferson unlikely to rollback millage rate

There are no apparent plans for Jefferson to roll back its millage rate based on comments made at last Tuesday’s council meeting.
Three council members favored maintaining the 6.185 millage rate, which would constitute a tax increase due to growth in this year’s digest.
The city council will vote on the millage rate and budget on Sept. 25.
Council members Don Kupis and Malcolm Gramley said maintaining the millage rate will generate the tax revenue the city needs to help provide and maintain services and add personnel. Kupis said what amounts to about a 93-cent monthly increase (based on a $150,000 home) will help cover the cost of public works, a fire department with an ISO rating of “3” and the police department for a city considered one of the top 10 safest in the state. Jefferson also provides a brush truck service. Kupis said most citizens are paying about $30 a month in city taxes.
“I think that’s a heck of a value for what we pay,” Kupis said.
