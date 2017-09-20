Bruce Wayne Turner passed away Thursday September 14, 2017. of natural causes.
Born on May 8, 1948, in Somerville, N.J., he was the son of Orie and Charlotte Turner. As a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, he served his country during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1972. Bruce was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his taxidermy shop.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Janice Watson Turner; her two children, Daniel E. McIntyre, Jr. and Pamela McIntyre, and Brenna Mason, Lisa Vaughn from his previous marriage; two siblings, Char Turner Middleton and Rick Turner; three brothers, Orie B. Turner, Fred Turner and Carl Turner; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Services will take place on Wednesday, September 20. Family and friends are welcome at Carter Funeral home between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with a graveside service commencing at 1 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, both in Winder.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bruce's name to either of the following charities: National Coalition for Homeless Veterans,
http://nchv.org/index.php/getinvolved/getinvolved/donate/; Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=7672&ovr_acv_id=2698&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS17033&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Non_Brand_Charity&utm_term=veteran%20charity&utm_content=Non_Brand_Charity_Veterans_PH; or St. Jude's https://www.stjude.org/.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Turner (09-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry