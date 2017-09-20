Last season, the Banks County High School football team came into region play looking for a spark to its season.
The team found it in the form of a 29-22 win at home vs. the Monticello Hurricanes. The same could be said for this season as the Leopards sit at 1-3 (0-0 Region 8-AA) at the end of non-region play, having lost to the same three teams they did last season before the team’s first region game at Monticello.
If history repeats itself, this Friday night’s matchup could be pivotal to how the rest of the season unfolds as the Leopards battle the Hurricanes (0-4, 0-0 Region 8-AA). Even though Monticello is winless, Leopards’ head coach Josh Shoemaker calls them a “good” team that played four tough non-region games. The Hurricanes lost to Athens Christian, Pike County, Greene County and Jackson.
Shoemaker said the game plan heading into this Friday night’s matchup is to get players repetitions who have never had them before. The Leopards will be without backup quarterback Sawyer Pace, who took over for the injured Trevor Thomas. Pace was injured during last Friday’s game at Union County.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Football: Leopards to open region play in Monticello
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry