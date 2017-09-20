Softball: Lady Leopards sit at 16-5

Wednesday, September 20. 2017
After a week of no school and no practice due to Tropical Storm Irma, which moved through the area last week, the Banks County High School softball team didn’t really miss a beat when it finally took the field last Friday.


The Lady Leopards (16-5) went 3-2 on Friday and Saturday at the Lady Dog Invitational at Morgan County High School. The team sits at 4-0 in Region 8-AA play after defeating Rabun County 11-0 on Monday night in region action at home.
Jill Martinet and Tybee Denton led the way with three hits apiece and two RBIs. Kya Santiago connected for two hits including a home run and three RBIs.
In Madison, the Lady Leopards defeated Heritage, Athens Christian and Starr’s Mill. The two losses were against Winder-Barrow and Villa Rica.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
