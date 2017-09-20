‘Eddie’ Lindsey (09-15-17)

JEFFERSON - James Edward “Eddie” Lindsey, 73, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 15, 2017, surrounded by family.
Eddie was born to James Louie and Mildred Lindsey, and lost his parents early in life. He worked for UPS for 36 years as a Feeder Driver with a spotless driving record, and became part of an elite group within UPS, the “Circle of Honor” before retiring. After his retirement, he went to school to learn how to operate the machinery he acquired and traveled across the country with his wife.
Most people knew that he enjoyed life and was completely full of himself. However, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He also relished negotiating a good deal, whether for a tractor or a box of nails.
He was a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church and part of a tight-knit Sunday school class.
Survivors include his wife, Neil, of 54 years, and their three children, Francie Jones of Lenoir City, Tenn., Lisa Goodson, Roswell, Ga., and Jimmy Lindsey, Dallas, Ga.; grandchildren, Scott, Brent, Rebecca, Andrew, Brooke, and Preston; a daughter- in- law, Danielle Lindsey; and sons- in- law, Chuck Goodson and Neal Jones.
A memorial service is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, at New Liberty United Methodist Church in Braselton. Pastor Josh McDaniel will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
