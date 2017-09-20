A public hearing is set Monday on a request for another warehouse in Braselton.
Ridgeline Property Group is requesting annexation and rezoning for a 1 million square foot distribution/logistics center on 76 acres off Hwy. 53 after it failed to get approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the rezoning request at its Sept. 25 meeting. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing on Oct. 5 with a possible vote Oct. 9.
Since the property is currently located within the West Jackson Overlay district, it faces restrictions on construction materials and building size (to 150,000 square feet). The BOC previously rejected several variance requests that would allow for concrete tilt construction and a larger building size.
Ridgeline will now try its luck with Braselton town leaders. Mike Gray, who spoke for the application at the Jackson County BOC meeting, said Braselton staff spoke favorably of the application.
But commissioner Ralph Richardson Jr. (who is married to a Braselton Town Council member) questioned whether the town has the “appetite” for another large warehouse.
Two previous large warehouse requests in the town — one off Hwy. 124, the other off Jesse Cronic Road — faced strong opposition.
Warehouse hearing nears
