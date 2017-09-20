Braselton leaders gave the green light for another drive-thru restaurant last week. In a 4-1 vote, the Braselton Town Council approved a conditional use for a drive-thru at the future Culver’s restaurant.
Developers plan to construct the restaurant within the Highpointe Development off Hwy. 211.
Town leaders voiced several concerns during the project’s public hearings.
During the Braselton Planning Commission meeting last month, Billy Edwards and Stephanie Williams voted to defer the vote until a traffic study could be completed to see if a stoplight is warranted at the intersection of the development on Hwy. 347. Edwards argued that without that stoplight, patrons would likely use Thompson Mill Road (which is largely residential) when traveling to the Spout Springs Road area.
But attorney John Stell, who spoke for Culver’s, told the Braselton Town Council that a traffic study is “premature.” He said the Georgia Department of Transportation may want to see the effects of the future Hwy. 211 widening before adding any additional traffic improvements.
He also stressed Culver’s shouldn’t be solely responsible for a study since other businesses and medical centers contribute to the traffic.
Area restaurant owners Jack Ansley and Hollie Hutchinson also voiced their concerns at the Braselton Town Council’s public hearing.
“I don’t want the area developed the same way as (Hwy.) 53,” Ansley said.
He noted that road is a “horrible traffic situation that’s full of drive-thrus” and questioned why the town would want Hwy. 211 to be the same.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
Council approves Culver’s drive-thru in split vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry