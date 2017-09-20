One of Jackson County’s goals heading into this season was to win the area title. Halfway through the 8-AAA schedule, the Panthers certainly have the look of a contender as they sit atop the area standings with a 4-0 record.
Jackson County blasted Monroe Area 25-9, 25-6 on Monday and then downed rival East Jackson 25-18, 25-18 later that night. The Panthers improved to 19-9 overall with the wins.
Jackson County was able to dominate Monroe Area from the onset and coast to a win in the opening match.
“Against Monroe Area we were able to jump on them early and keep the leads,” coach Ron Fowler said. “They are a very athletic team and we had to be prepared for them to extend plays and find ways to get it back on our side.”
Against the Eagles, Jackson County won a back-and-fourth first set, making a run after being tied 14-14. The Panthers then stayed out in front for most of the second set to secure the win.
“East battled the entire time and managed to make a run late to make the set close,” Fowler said. “East Jackson has proven over the past few seasons that they are one of the best teams in the state at 3A.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers now 4-0 in area play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry