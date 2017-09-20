VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson swept in area play on Monday

The East Jackson Eagle volleyball team sits at 14-8 with 10 matches to go in the 2017 regular season.
Tuesday’s results from Morgan County vs. the host school and Jackson County weren’t known before press time. The Eagles dropped two matches Monday night to Jackson County (25-18, 25-18) and to Monroe Area (25-19, 26-24). The two losses were in area play. The Eagles sit third in the area standings.
After last week’s five-set loss to Winder-Barrow (14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 13-15), head coach Kortney Kurtz said this week’s set of matches was going to be the toughest week “mentally” the team will face all season.
“At this point, the girls are more mentally prepared than ever,” Kurtz said. “After working with them for a month and a half, I have seen tremendous growth in their physical abilities and their mental abilities."
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
