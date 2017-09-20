VOLLEYBALL: Dragons drop three matches in tourney

Wednesday, September 20. 2017
Jefferson lost three times in the two-day Rally High Tournament over the weekend.

The Dragons (14-8) lost to Kennesaw Mountain (11-25, 25-20, 10-15) on Friday and fell twice more Saturday in matches against North Cobb (25-22, 20-25, 6-15) and Hillgrove (18-25, 20-25).
Jefferson was slated to return to 8-AAAA play on Tuesday with matches against Madison County and North Oconee at Madison County. The area schedule continues today (Wednesday) with matches against Oconee County and Madison County at Oconee County. Those matches were originally slated for Sept. 12 but were postponed due to Tropical Storm Irma.
