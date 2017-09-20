FOOTBALL: Dragons brace for another high-profile showdown

Jefferson survived a four-quarter test last week and could be in store for more of the same this week in another high-profile tilt.
The Dragons will face traditional power Gainesville this Friday after beating Flowery Branch 35-29 in a game that marked the return of former coach Ben Hall to Memorial Stadium.
“It was a very physical game on both sides of the ball,” Cathcart said. “No rest for the weary as we get another local game that’s very important to folks around here.”
This is Jefferson’s final non-region game. The region slate begins on Sept. 29 against Madison County.
Last year’s meeting between Jefferson and Gainesville was the first ever between these well-established programs in Northeast Georgia. The Dragons won 31-28 after Zac Corbin batted down a pass in the end zone to preserve the victory.
Gainesville comes into this game after having back-to-back off weeks and will likely be eager to return to the field to face Jefferson.
“I would think so,” Cathcart said. “Certainly, we had a great game with them last year that came down to the wire. There’s a lot of local flavor in the game with the two schools being so close together.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
