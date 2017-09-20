SOFTBALL: Commerce runs record to 14-2

The Commerce High School softball doesn’t look to take its foot off the gas any time soon.
The Tigers (14-2, 7-0 Region 8-A) picked up its latest win last Thursday, 9-5, over Athens Christian. It was the team’s seventh area win of the season.
Commerce is in first place in Region 8-A. Prince Avenue Christian sits in second with a 6-2 area record. Towns County sits third with a 6-3 area record.
The team’s next game is a home game vs. Hebron Christian Academy on Wednesday. It is also an area game. After that, the Tigers have two home area games vs. George Walton Academy (Sept. 21) and Towns County (Sept. 27). The remaining two games are road games in the area at Hebron Christian (Sept. 26) and at Prince Avenue (Sept. 28).
