Doris Goggans (09-19-17)

WINDER - Doris S. Goggans, 82, passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Goggans; sons, Jarrett Martin Bryan and wife Roxann, and William Thomas Bryan VI and wife Tara; stepsons, William Mark Goggans, Christopher Jason Goggans and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Kristine Bryan, Kendal Bryan, Jackson Bryan, Bradley Goggans, Tiffany Goggans-Janecke and husband Dillon; great-granddaughter, Calli Goggans.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, William Thomas Bryan III; parents, Clarence and Georgia Martin Segars; brother, Curtis Segars; and sister, Jeanann Adams.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
