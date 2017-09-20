Doris Goggans (09-19-17)

WINDER - Doris S. Goggans, 82, passed away Tuesday September 19, 2017.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Goggans; sons, Jarrett Martin Bryan and wife Roxann, and William Thomas Bryan VI and wife Tara; stepsons, William Mark Goggans, Christopher Jason Goggans and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Kristine Bryan, Kendal Bryan, Jackson Bryan, Bradley Goggans, Tiffany Goggans-Janecke and husband Dillon; great-granddaughter, Calli Goggans.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, William Thomas Bryan III; parents, Clarence and Georgia Martin Segars; brother, Curtis Segars; and sister, Jeanann Adams.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
