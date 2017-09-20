Frank Childress (09-19-17)

AUBURN - Frank D. Childress, 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Ann Childress; and mother, Beulah Rhoden Childress. Mr. Childress was born July 24, 1954, in Macon. He attended Warner Robbins High School and was a painting contractor with Carolina Painting Company in Easley, S.C.
Survivors include his children, Kathleen Buzzell, St. Petersburg, Fla., Franklin Childress, III, Auburn, and Chancy Childress, Jacksonville, N.C.; one grandson, Bryce Parzick; father, Franklin D. Childress, Warner Robbins, Ga.; sister, Melanie Red, Perry, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. John Lehmberg officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 23, from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m.
