John Stuedemann (09-14-17)

COMER - John A. Stuedemann, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017, on his farm in Comer, Georgia.
He was born October 3, 1942, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Earl and Valeria Stuedemann. He and his brother, Raymond Stuedemann, were raised on a livestock and grain farm. John graduated eighth grade from Hess School, a one room school where he was the only person in his grade every year but one. John graduated from Clinton High School in 1960, Iowa State with a B.S. in Farm Operation, a M.S. in Animal Science and PhD in Ruminant Nutrition from Oklahoma State University.
In 1970, he started his first and only job of 36 years with the USDA Agricultural Research Center at Watkinsville, Ga. John's main area of research was understanding and overcoming Fescue toxicosis in cattle, with a secondary focus in the control and treatment of internal parasites in cattle. He published research papers in both national and international publications. He was also a co-holder of five patents associated with overcoming Fescue toxicosis.
John and his wife, Patricia, purchased a farm in Madison County, Ga. in 1999. They established Cold Spring Angus Farm, where they developed a registered black angus herd that has become one of the leading herds of Pathfinder Cows in the state of Georgia.
John has been active in Madison County Cattlemen’s Association, Madison County Young Farmers Association, Madison County FFA supporter, Governance Board of the Broad River College and Career Academy, and as a commissioner on the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his brother, Raymond Stuedemann and wife Evelyn, Clinton Iowa; several nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
He was honored to be a member of such a caring community and to be blessed with fine neighbors. Closest to his heart were Cody and Morgan Floyd, who made it possible for John to continue his passion for farming and cattle up to the time he died.
Visitation will be at Meadow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 6158 Hwy. 191, Comer Ga., Saturday September 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held in Clinton, Iowa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Ag Center, Inc., P.O. Box 187, Danielsville GA 30633.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
John Stuedemann (09-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry