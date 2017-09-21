Madison Co. Agricultural Fair runs Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 26-30

It’s fall in Madison County and that means it’s time for cotton candy, cattle shows and rides on the midway — in other words, it’s time for the annual fair.
Madison County’s 69th Annual Madison County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Comer fairgrounds, sponsored by the Comer Lions Club.
Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. and the James Gang will once again provide rides and games on the midway for the young and old alike, organizers said. Armbands can be purchased on the midway each evening for unlimited rides ($15 per armband for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening; armbands are $20 Friday and Saturday evenings).
Entrance fees are $4 per person (bring a pair of used eyeglasses to donate and receive 50 cents off the ticket price) for ages 5 and over (children under 5 are free), then drop your ticket in the gate prize drawing barrel for a chance to win a nightly prize. Fair organizers say you must be present to win.
In addition to rides on the midway, there will be nightly entertainment on the grandstand and livestock shows in the livestock arena.
There will also be concessions and exhibits of handmade arts and crafts, community club and promotional exhibits, commercial business, agricultural equipment and vendors with various wares for sale, organizers said.
“Split-the-Pot”— guess the number of peas in a jar for $1 per guess and on Saturday night the winner will be announced. The winner will “split the pot” with the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. “You do not need to be present to win,” organizers said.
Fair organizers also ask attendees to bring donations for the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter and the Comer Lions Club will match their donations.
Opening night Tuesday night will feature “The Grains of Sand Band,” billed as “the best of Soul, Motown and Beach Music.” The show starts at 7 p.m. An FFA and 4-H swine show competition will also begin at 7 p.m. The gate prize for that night is a Stihl leaf blower.
Wednesday night’s headliners on stage will be “Kenny and the Headbangers Band,” featuring Southern Rock and Country, beginning at 7 p.m. A goat show competition also begins at 7 p.m. in the livestock arena. The gate prize for Wednesday will be another Stihl weed eater.
Thursday evening brings the “Nothin’ Nu Band” to the stage playing country and Southern Rock oldies beginning at 7 p.m. A dairy show competition will also be taking place at 7 p.m. The gate prize for Thursday is a $300 gift certificate from Madison County Ace Hardware.
Friday evening Madison County’s own “Homan Autry Band” will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. An FFA and 4-H beef show competition will be held beginning at 7 p.m. in the livestock arena. The gate prize (held at 11 p.m.) will be an Apple iPad.
Gates open at noon Saturday for an afternoon matinee until 4 p.m. Admission is $1 with $15 unlimited arm ride bands for midway rides. The Madison County Open Beef Show will begin at noon and two special bicycle prize drawings will be held at 4 p.m.
Gates will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday evening with entertainment by the “Country River Band” beginning at 7:30 p.m. The gate prize, an Exmark Zero-Turn lawn mower, drawing will be held at 11 p.m.
The fairgrounds are located at 1254 South Main Street (Hwy. 22), just outside Comer.
Madison Co. Agricultural Fair runs Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 26-30
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry