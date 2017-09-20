SOFTBALL: Panthers start 7-0 in region

Sure, Jackson County softball coach Chad Brannon is happy that his team is off to a 7-0 start in region play. But he’s quick to shift his attention to what’s next.
Brannon’s Panthers (15-7) stayed unbeaten in the 8-AAA schedule with a 5-0 win over Hart County at home on Monday with Brooke Kibbe tossing a no-hitter.
“Nothing is given to us,” he said. “Absolutely nothing is going to be given to us because of what we’ve been doing. We’ve got a little bit of a target on our back because they’re going to come and play hard against you because they want to beat you.”
Jackson County was scheduled to face Franklin County in a big region contest on Tuesday (results weren’t available at press time) and region opponent Morgan County on the road Thursday. The Panthers then travel to Oconee County on Friday for a make-up game and close the regular season by hosting rival East Jackson this coming Tuesday.
“We’ll have a really good picture by Thursday what we’ll be doing next,” Brannon said, referring to the postseason.
Kibbe, who is 12-0 as a starter, proved dominant once again in her no-hit performance on Monday, striking out 10. The senior has surrendered just hit over her last two starts.
