Maxwell sentence to jail, house arrest

Former Nicholson Mayor Ronnie Maxwell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, nine months house arrest with an ankle monitor and five years probation after a hearing of just more than an hour Thursday.
He will begin service the house arrest immediately and will report for confinement in the Jackson County jail Oct. 30, Judge David Motes ruled. He gave Maxwell the extra time because of doctors’ appointments in mid-October that were rescheduled because of the Hurricane Irma storm.
Maxwell also was sentenced to 500 hours of community service, fined $1,000 and required to pay $6,14541 in restitution for theft by taking.
Maxwell pleaded guilty in July to misusing pubic money to pave property that benefited only his family.
The district attorney’s office asked for a sentence of eight years probation with one year in jail.
Maxwell’s attorney, Walter Harvey, called five witnesses, including Maxwell and his wife, Gail Sue Maxwell, in his effort to get Motes to sentence his client to house arrest rather than jail time.
In announcing the sentence, Moats said neither the state or defense request addressed the goals of a sentence.
He said Maxwell’s decision to pave the property was called “stupid” and a “bad judgment.” Both of those terms, Motes said “have consequences.” The judge said Maxwell “betrayed the trust that was put in you by the voters of Nicholson.”
Maxwell pleaded guilty to using special purpose local option sales tax money to pave property that belongs to the Georgia Department of Transportation and to him. The road property was public until Highway 441 was widened. A portion of it remains open to the public today.
Paul Trifiletta, assistant district attorney, said the specific restitution was agreed upon because that is 57.9 percent of what was paved and it is the amount that is not public property.
Paving it had “no public benefit whatever,” Trifiletta said.
“Democracy works only when the public’s trust in public officials to have the public’s interest at heart,” he said
The assistant DA called for jail time for Maxwell because spending the SPLOST money for private purposes was “much more serious that the absolute money amount involved.”
Maxwell had more than 40 people in the courtroom to show support for him.
Trifiletta said the “theft of public money” deserved the stronger sentence with a long jail term.
Harvey emphasized Maxwell’s health and age in asking for no jail time.
Maxwell, 68, has diabetes and heart problems.
“There’s never been a time when he didn’t accept responsibility,” his attorney said. “The state would have us believe because held public office, somehow, he’s more culpable.”
Testifying on Maxwell’s behalf were Bobby Crawford, former Nicholson council member; Ron Johnson, the Jackson County chair of the Republican Party; and David Jones of Homer, whose daughter married Maxwell’s son, and who is the current municipal judge for Nicholson.
Jones said Maxwell and his wife are in the process of adopting his granddaughter, who is 4.
“This baby needs a chance,” he said. “This man’s giving her a chance.”
Maxwell sentence to jail, house arrest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry