Bridges: Knights have advanced a long way as a program in relatively short time

Friday night’s football game did not go the way the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team would have liked but there can be no denying how far this program has advanced in a relatively short amount of time.
The Knights hosted the Trinity Christian School-Sharpsburg Lions in a game with major implications on the GISA Region 1-AAA race. It’s truly amazing to see how far the Knights have advanced during their brief existence as a varsity football program.
Credit has to go to BCA head coach Lance Fendley, who has worked countless hours to make the program a success. It’s not an easy task to build a football program from scratch and Fendley has been there since the early days of the program. After serving as offensive coordinator for one season he became head coach in 2013.
In that time, the Knights have experienced some true growing pains. However, the 2017 season is shaping up to be perhaps the best in school history as Fendley’s work and planning are now paying dividends.
There have been many key steps in getting to this point. One was the construction of an on-campus football stadium at BCA.
Previously the team had to play home games in Monroe at a decaying, rented stadium.
Now there is a true sense of pride when the Knights play a home football contest.
The student section is large and loud. Parents and supporters fill the home side stands. Players can clearly see school officials appreciate the hard work they put in each week in practice.
Building a varsity football program from the ground floor is probably the toughest job in high school athletics. That’s even truer at schools like BCA where the student body has a limited number of athletes to draw from.
However, through persistence and hard work the BCA gridiron Knights are doing just that.
This past Friday’s game had a playoff atmosphere to it.
BCA entered the contest 4-1 and had to deal with some uncontrollable factors during the week due to the weather that arrived in the area. BCA has made the state playoffs before but the goal for 2017 is not only to make it to the playoffs but to finish high enough in the region standings in order to host a postseason contest.
The Knights returned to work this Monday.
The loss to Trinity Christian School-Sharpsburg was disappointing but there are more hurdles to clear this season, beginning with a road region contest at Dominion Christian this week.
Like most successful efforts, building the BCA football program has been a team one.
From Fendley to the hard work of the players to school officials to parents and supporters, the Knights are now beginning to see their hard work pay dividends.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Knights have advanced a long way as a program in relatively short time
