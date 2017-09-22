Leland Amos (09-20-17)

HOSCHTON - Leland Keith Amos, 74, passed away peacefully at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
Mr. Amos was a member of Hoschton United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy and did three tours to Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Vickie Amos; sister, Vallory DeJong; brothers -in-law, Sam Dejong, Edwin Faulkner, Kenneth Faulkner and Harold McClure; sister-in-law, JoAnne Amos; and grandson, Keith Makay Amos.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Faulkner Amos; mother- in- law, Bonnie Faulkner, Jefferson; sons, Brad Amos and wife Candy, California, Jon Amos, Talmo; brothers, Kenneth Amos and wife Judy and Kent Amos, all of California; brothers- in- law and sisters- in- law, Tom and JoAnn Barry, Lamar and Charlene Faulkner, and Linda McClure; grandchildren, Garrett Amos, California, Courtney Rasmussen and husband Austin, Idaho, Joshua and Henry Amos, Talmo; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Paislee Rasmussen, Idaho; a number of nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial services will be held with military honors at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
