Jean Gruhn (09-19-17)

GAINSVILLE - Jean Ash Gruhn, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby Gruhn.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kendall Gruhn; granddaughters Madeline and Kerrigan Gruhn; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was born on August 27, 1931, the youngest of four children to longtime educators Arthur and Stella Ash of Jefferson. Following in the path of her parents, Jean became a teacher and started teaching in Fort Valley, Ga. In 1954, she came to Gainesville, where she taught at GHS for 30 years. As the wife of Coach Bobby Gruhn, she shared his status as a significant role model for her students and community. During her career at GHS, she served as the girls PE teacher, as well as the girls cheerleading, tennis, and basketball coach. She was awarded many accolades including Star Teacher, Coach of the Year, as well as commissioning “The Rock” across from GHS. Most important, her door was always open to female students who might seek her counsel on a non-class issue, or just chatting with her. Her presence at GHS brought respect, admiration, and appreciation from students and parents. She was and will always be a RED ELEPHANT.
Jean loved her family and friends. Essential to her life was supporting her son and daughter-in-law and granddaughters. She loved her extended family and spending time with them on holidays. She loved traveling and lunches out with friends, and of course her many dogs she had over the years. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.
The Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. A private family graveside will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice, or Gainesville Athletic Club, PO Box 3141, Gainesville, GA 30503, Lakeview Academy Booster Club, 796 Lakeview Dr., Gainesville, GA 30501, or Eagle Ranch 5500 Union Church Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
