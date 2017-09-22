Football: Knights blast Dominion 62-0

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, September 22. 2017
Bethlehem Christian Academy's football team shut out Dominion Christian 62-0 in Marietta on Friday in a GISA Region 1-AAA battle.
Junior running back Tanner Schwebel ran for three touchdowns while Josh Farr ran for a pair of touchdowns and Ethan Torbett added one on the ground.
BCA (5-2, 2-1 region) will travel to Augusta Prep next week for a non-region contest.
See more in the Sept. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
