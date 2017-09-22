Football: Tigers use defense to down Eagles in region win

On the opening drive of Friday night’s game vs. Athens Christian, the Commerce Tigers’ defense intercepted an Eagles’ pass to set up the first score.
Little did they know, it was the first of five interceptions that the ball-hawkin’ Tigers would snatch in 35-0 blowout win over the Eagles.
The Tigers (4-0, 3-0 Region 8-A) were led by Dajuan Wood, who rushed for 63 yards on five carries and a touchdown. He also returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Kyre Ware recorded two interceptions, Ty’lel Strickland recorded one and Daniel Wilson recorded one.
“We were able to make some plays at critical moments,” head coach Michael Brown said after the win.
Last year’s meeting between the two programs was a nail-biter. Brown said he talked to the team about getting off to a fast start, the opposite of last year’s game.
“We came out last year against these guys and they were ready to play and we were not,” Brown explained, “and they punched us in the nose. We stood there bled for a little while before we started fighting back.
“So, we talked to our guys about coming out here and responding, because we knew Athens Christian was going to be a physical football team.”
Tyelon Brock rushed for 40 yards on five carries and scored one touchdown. Nick Patrick added 32 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Nate Ray rushed for 20 yards and passed for 56 yards and found Caleb Mason on a 41-yard touchdown strike. It was Mason’s lone catch of the game. Ware finished with two catches for 15 yards.
After the interception to stall the Eagles’ opening drive, the Tigers needed only six plays to go 34 yards and find the end zone. Patrick pounded in the first touchdown from five yards away with 6:08 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ second drive ended like the first, in the end zone. The second drive last 11 plays and covered 71 yards, ending with a Wood 1-yard plunge to move the score to 14-0 with 10:59 left in the first half.
On the third play of the ensuing Eagle drive, Wood found the end zone on a 40-yard pick-six. The Tiger lead was 21-0.
Two Eagle drives later, Ware snagged his second interception of the game, setting the offense up at their own 30-yard line. Three runs and one incomplete pass later, the Ray-to-Mason connection was in full rhythm on a 41-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left until halftime. The lead was 28-0.
The Tigers’ final touchdown came on the legs of Brock who found the end zone on a 25-yard run with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Strickland’s and Wilson’s interceptions both came in the third quarter as well.
Football: Tigers use defense to down Eagles in region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry