Football: Leopards score 35 second-half points to top Monticello

After falling behind 14-0 at halftime in Monticello, the Banks County Leopards’ hopes of starting region play with a win looked in doubt.
That’s why the game is played in full and never cut short. The Leopards (2-3, 1-0 Region 8-AA) used 35 second-half points to down the Hurricanes 35-21 and snag the region win.
Clayton Dykhouse rushed for three scores and threw one touchdown in the win. Terrance Walker was on the receiving end of Dykhouse’s touchdown throw and rushed for one more. Twenty-eight of the team’s 35 points were unanswered by the Hurricanes.
“I challenged them at halftime big time,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said after the win. “We felt like coming out of the locker room that we were better than them (Monticello), but we were down 14-0.
“If you think something, (then) it doesn’t matter. They believed they had a shot to win the football game and they went out and did it.”
Shoemaker added he put on the offensive line to start making things happen. They came through. At times the Leopards ran the same play “seven or eight times in a row,” Shoemaker said.
“We just put it on those guys up front,” he explained. “I challenged them big time and they responded.
“The good thing is they never panicked. Some people say, ‘They don’t freeze in the door,’ well they didn’t. They responded really well. That’s what I was really proud of. They told me at halftime they were going to win the football game. When you get kids telling you that and believing, I’m for it. That’s awesome.”
With injuries at different positions, including the quarterback spot, Shoemaker said it has felt like, “What else can be thrown at us?”
“Our kids have had a ton thrown at them,” he said. “Being a part of that, I’ve learned not to panic either, that it’s going to be OK, that we’re a pretty good football team.
“We’re going to be OK in this region.”
Next week, the Leopards will host Rabun County.
