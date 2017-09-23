For the first time ever Friday night, Jefferson High School traveled up Hwy. 129 to Gainesville to play the Red Elephants at Bobby Gruhn Field.
Then the Dragons returned home with an emphatic 33-3 victory spearheaded by a bend-but-not-break defense and a stellar passing performance by Bryce Moore.
“It’s always fun to throw the ball around,” Moore said. “They game-planned for Colby, which I would do if I was playing against him, so we had to spread it out a little bit and our receivers came in and did their job. They’re just explosive guys. They can get past defenders and they catch the ball when they need to.”
Jefferson imposed their will from the very beginning. Gainesville could only pick up three yards on their opening possession and after a short punt, Jefferson took over at their own 48-yard line. Following a few runs by Colby Wood, Moore found Garmon Randolph in the middle of the field for a 16-yard touchdown.
On Gainesville’s next possession, the Red Elephants had much more success, driving from their 38 to the Dragons 31. But the Dragon defense hit Gainesville’s running back Chazmon Turner at the line of scrimmage to stop him on fourth down.
Both teams punted on their ensuing possession and Jefferson took over on Gainesville’s 44-yard line early in the second quarter. After a few plays, Moore hit a wide-open Wood down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.
Jefferson’s next possession began at the 26-yard line but they didn’t take any time getting downfield. Moore hit Zac Corbin at the Red Elephant 25-yard line. Corbin then broke one tackle and wasn’t brought down until he crossed the five-yard line for a 66-yard gain. Wood ran four yards up the middle to score the Dragons third touchdown. A fumbled snap on the point after attempt kept one point off the board so the Dragons led 20-0.
“He [Moore] has had a great year for us,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him, had a great offseason, he makes us so much better. On times when they stack the box, we want to be able to win games throwing the football. Our receiver corps is very experienced. Garmon Randolph had one of his better games. All-in-all, it was a good night throwing and catching.”
Their last two possessions of the first half ended with a few disasters. Moore threw two interceptions that halted successful drives and Wood injured his ankle. He wouldn’t play at all in the second half.
Jefferson’s offense went stagnant in the third quarter and the defense allowed Gainesville to score on a 35-yard field goal.
“We hit a little lull there where we got a little complacent, turned it over a few times in a row, but you have to credit Gainesville for some of that,” Cathcart said. “We just got a little lethargic. I wouldn’t want to come off two off weeks like they’ve [Gainesville] had to do, know that’s a tough deal for them.”
“I don’t know if the hangover from last week didn’t happen to us this week because we were so excited last Friday.”
But Dragons put the game away midway through the fourth quarter with an 80-yard drive. The highlights being Moore’s 26-yard pass to Sammy Elegreet and his six-yard run to the pylon to bring the score to 26-3.
Donsha Gaither finished the game with a 46-yard run down the sideline and a one-yard run to score the game’s final touchdown to set the score at 33-3.
Jefferson opens region play this Friday against Madison County. Wood is expected to be fine and should play this Friday night.
“We didn’t want to play him,” Cathcart said. “He had a little tweak in his ankle and we wanted him to rest up for our region run. We have great doctors and trainers, but he’s such a warrior that he wanted to play.”
